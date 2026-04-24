KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Federal police said today that a South Korean man rescued from a recent kidnapping by fellow countrymen near Genting Highlands — in an unlikely twist — was later found to be a fugitive in his home country and listed as a wanted person by Interpol.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said the 40-year-old victim was travelling alone from Genting Highlands to Kuala Lumpur when his vehicle was tailed and later intercepted by his kidnappers on April 17.

“The victim was dragged, tied and beaten up before being taken to an undisclosed location at the time.

A police task force was subsequently formed after separate reports were lodged by two individuals claiming to be the victim’s local friend and his South Korean wife, in an effort to locate him.

“Acting on intelligence, police raided a homestay in Melaka where the victim was being held and arrested three suspects aged 28 to 40, who are also South Koreans, on April 21,” he told a press conference at the federal police headquarters at Bukit Aman here.

Kumar said the victim was threatened with a firearm and beaten while being held captive, with the suspects later demanding a ransom of US$10 million (RM39 million) in exchange for his release.

The victim’s friend later transferred US$3 million to the suspects’ cryptocurrency account before the victim was rescued.

“The suspects were not known to the victim and we believed the kidnapping is financially motivated,” Kumar said.

Several items were seized, including ropes used to bind the victim, cellophane tape, a replica firearm and the victim’s vehicle, Kumar added.

As for the US$3 million transferred, Kumar said only US$2.46 million was recoverable by authorities from three separate accounts after the funds were dispersed into several other accounts.

Further investigations found that all but one of the suspects entered Malaysia by way of social pass in March.

“Investigations also found that the victim entered Malaysia in 2016, and further discussions with the South Korean embassy revealed that his passport had been cancelled, alongside the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against him.

“So this kidnapping victim is actually wanted by South Korean authorities,” Kumar said, adding that victim was wanted for illegal gambling activities.

Asked on the victim’s detailed background, Kumar said further investigations are being conducted to ascertain their employment and purpose of stay.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Kidnapping Act.