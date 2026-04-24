CYBERJAYA, April 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on the private sector to consider implementing flexible work arrangements similar to those practised in the public sector, including work-from-home (WFH).

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the move could help reduce fuel consumption, ease cost pressures and maintain workforce productivity and morale.

“In facing the risk of cost pressures, employers should also be more flexible and pragmatic in managing operations.

“The private sector cannot remain comfortable with old methods in a world that has changed. Instead, this is the time to accelerate productivity improvements, increase investment in innovation and automation, and generate value-added and sustainability,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the launch of the 30th Inland Revenue Board Day celebration here, which was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar said the government has also provided the Madani Economy framework and clear policies to elevate the nation’s standing, and as such the private sector must fully seize the space and opportunities created by these reform efforts.

“All these aspirations will not become reality without a collective commitment to implement them wholeheartedly,” he said.

Referring to the West Asia conflict, Anwar said it has a significant impact not only on regional stability but also on the global economy and security.

He said the impact on the country would be real if the crisis is not resolved in the near term, and Malaysia would be exposed to more systemic economic effects, for example rising logistics costs.

“In these challenging times, the entire government machinery must strengthen governance, every ringgit must be spent prudently, leakages must be closed, and efforts to broaden the revenue base and improve compliance must be intensified,” he added. — Bernama