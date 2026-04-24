PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — The Court of Appeal here today dismissed the appeal by Kepala Batas MP Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad against the Penang High Court’s decision ordering her to pay damages, including costs, totalling RM825,000 for defaming three DAP leaders by linking them to Communist Party of Malaya leader, Chin Peng.

A three-member bench led by Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid, sitting with Datin Paduka Evrol Mariette Peters and Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar, dismissed the appeal by Siti Mastura after finding that it was without merit.

Delivering the unanimous decision, Justice Ahmad Kamal said the appellate court affirmed the entirety of the High Court’s judgment delivered on Dec 4, 2024, including the award of global damages and costs totalling RM825,000.

However, on Jan 23, 2025, Siti Mastura has settled the payment of RM830,034.75 in damages and legal costs (including interest) to DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

Justice Ahmad Kamal, who delivered today’s decision via Zoom, also said the court found no merit in the plaintiff’s cross-appeal (DAP leaders). — Bernama