IPOH, April 24 — The High Court in Ipoh has postponed proceedings on whether to grant M. Indira Gandhi leave to initiate contempt of court action against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The matter was confirmed by Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chairman Arun Doraisamy last night.

“There will be no proceedings today. The case has been vacated by the court,” he said.

The High Court had been scheduled to deliver its decision today on whether to allow Indira to proceed with the contempt application against the IGP.

Meanwhile, Indira’s lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan told Malay Mail they were not informed of the reason why the case had been vacated and rescheduled by the court.

He said both parties were currently in the process of fixing new dates for the proceedings.

This marks Indira’s second attempt to cite the IGP for contempt of court. She filed the application on November 17 last year, and it was heard by the High Court on February 27.

Her application centres on the police’s alleged continued failure to enforce the High Court’s May 30, 2014 orders — specifically, to recover her daughter and to arrest her former husband, K. Pathmanathan.