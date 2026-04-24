KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The youth wings of rival political parties DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) and MCA Youth are set to join the April 25 “Tangkap Azam Baki” rally, in an unusual display of unity over the leadership of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to The Edge, both groups said they would attend independently rather than as a formal alliance, while organisers said the gathering is aimed at demanding accountability and justice.

Dapsy said its participation was based on principle and national interest, adding that it should not be seen as support for any political party or individual.

The wing also said its involvement does not signal that Democratic Action Party intends to distance itself from the Madani government or Pakatan Harapan ahead of the next general election.

MCA Youth separately said it was joining the rally out of concern over issues of public interest.

Among matters raised by supporters of the rally are past allegations involving MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, including questions over shareholdings and claims involving several officers.

Azam has denied wrongdoing, while the MACC has also rejected allegations of misconduct.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said he would determine a new candidate to lead the commission, with the appointment made under existing legal provisions.