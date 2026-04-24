KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A shooting along Jalan Telawi in Bangsar on April 22 is believed to have stemmed from revenge linked to past territorial disputes between organised crime groups, police have confirmed.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said a 41-year-old local man was shot in the abdomen following an altercation between two groups outside an entertainment outlet during the incident.

The victim’s condition is stable, Kumar said, adding that the two suspects arrested over the incident are currently in remand.

“Acting on intelligence, police conducted a raid at a hotel in Klang, Selangor and seized two firearms inside a hotel room.

“Both suspects aged 27 and 33 were arrested in the morning of April 23, less than 24 hours after the shooting,” he told a press conference at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

Previously, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said a pistol with one live round and a replica firearm were seized during the raid.

Kumar said police did not dismiss the possibility of the suspects’ involvement in organised crime activities, but believed the case to be solved with the suspects’ arrest.