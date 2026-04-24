KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Canadian pop punk band Simple Plan are set to return to Malaysia this November as part of their Bigger Than You Think! tour, marking their first show here since 2023 — and this time, on a bigger stage.

This also marks their return to the country after their last show here during the Harder Than It Looks tour in Zepp KL back in 2023.

And this time around, the band behind Perfect is returning with a bigger show at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya on November 21 along with special guest, Canadian pop punk singer LØLØ.

Aside from Malaysia, Simple Plan will also stop by several other South-east Asian countries including Singapore on November 22, Philippines on November 25 and another two shows in Indonesia on November 27 and November 28.

“It’s been three years since our last visit in 2023 and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to come back to a place we love so much and that has supported us for so long.

“We’re still celebrating our 25th anniversary as a band so these shows will be very special! And we’re bringing our friend LØLØ too.

“It’s gonna be a blast and we hope to see you all at the shows,” Simple Plan wrote in their Instagram post.

They added that the pre-sale for their South-east Asia shows will begin on May 4 at 11am while the official tickets and VIP will go on sale on May 5 from 11am onwards.

Known for their slew of anthems that shaped early 2000s pop-punk music through tracks such as Addicted and Welcome to My Life, Simple Plan consists of four members currently which includes Pierre Bouvier (vocalist and bass), Chuck Comeau (drums), Jeff Stinco (lead guitar) and Sébastien Lefebvre (rhythm guitar).

They also recently went through a sort of revival streak last year, thanks to TikTok, after their earlier hit track I’m Just a Kid went viral on the platform with many users and even celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Usher joining in the TikTok challenge.

The “I’m Just a Kid” TikTok challenge has people recreating awkward or heartwarming childhood photos in the present day, perfectly timed to the beat drop of Simple Plan’s iconic 2002 anthem.

Organised by RK Live Asia, the Kuala Lumpur stop lands just a day after My Chemical Romance’s two-night show at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil — setting up a packed weekend for rock and pop-punk fans in the city.