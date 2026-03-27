SEOUL, March 27 — JYP Entertainment has begun accepting applications for The Heat, its new boy band audition programme.

The agency announced the launch yesterday through its official website, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The programme is open to boys born between 2008 and 2016.

JYP Entertainment said in-person auditions will be held in Osaka on April 18, New York and Bangkok on April 25, California on May 2, Tokyo on May 9, Sydney on May 16, Melbourne on May 23 and Seoul on May 31.

The agency will accept online submissions for each city until three days before its respective audition date.

JYP Entertainment, one of South Korea’s “Big Four” K‑pop agencies alongside HYBE, SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment, is known for producing globally successful groups.

Successful applicants will train under the agency, which manages groups including Twice, 2PM, Stray Kids, ITZY and NMIXX.