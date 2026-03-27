KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Police have arrested 18 men following a violent altercation near Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) that began with an alleged assault on a foreign tourist and escalated into a chaotic group attack, Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam said in a statement today.

The incident is believed to have occurred at about 9pm on March 22, when a man witnessed a tourist being beaten by a group of freelance photographers operating in the area.

When the man attempted to intervene, he was allegedly attacked from behind with a kerambit knife and subsequently assaulted by several individuals, with the situation quickly turning into a large-scale disturbance involving 30 people.

Police said the victim sustained injuries to the head.

Sazalee said all 18 suspects, aged between 17 and 45, were detained in an operation carried out in the vicinity of KLCC the following day.

“Initial investigations found that all the suspects admitted to being present at the scene and are believed to be working as freelance photographers, commonly referred to as ‘ulat foto’, around the KLCC area,” he said.

One of the suspects has a prior criminal record, while the majority do not, authorities said.

Investigations are ongoing, including efforts to establish the motive behind the attack and to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the incident.

Police have not disclosed further details on the condition or identity of the tourist.