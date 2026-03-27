PETALING JAYA, March 27 — A 38-year-old food delivery rider was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a stationary car at Kilometre 3 of the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt M. Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said police were notified of the incident at approximately 1.50 pm.

“Initial investigations revealed the collision occurred around 1.40pm when the victim struck the rear of a car that had stopped in the left lane due to a breakdown,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact traffic investigating officer Inspector Jayseelan Suppaya at 011-1025 2531 or the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-7966 2222.

Hussin urged road users to remain cautious and adhere to traffic laws to prevent similar incidents.