KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denounced in the strongest terms the United States-backed Israeli attacks on Iran, following a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement released today, Anwar said he conveyed Malaysia’s deepest condolences to the people of Iran for the significant losses suffered, including high-level political and military figures as well as innocent civilians, children, and other non-combatants.

“Malaysia condemns any action targeting civilians, as it clearly violates international law, humanitarian principles and the values of justice,” Anwar said.

He said that during their conversation, Pezeshkian had indicated Iran’s willingness to negotiate, but only on the condition of a permanent cessation of the war.

Anwar stressed that any peace efforts must be grounded in justice and accountability, warning that past experience in Gaza and Lebanon has shown that ceasefires without firm guarantees only lead to a repeated cycle of violence.

“Malaysia believes that true peace demands a comprehensive resolution, in order to guarantee the safety of all parties and restore human dignity in the West Asia region,” he said.

Anwar also expressed concern for friendly nations in the Gulf that have been negatively affected by the widening conflict.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s solidarity with Iran and expressed appreciation for Pezeshkian’s recognition of Malaysia’s support.