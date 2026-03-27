PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — The Malaysian government is exploring the potential of nuclear power as a strategic response to the global energy crisis sparked by the US-Israel war against Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof said the move, which is part of the 13th Malaysia Plan, is a crucial step towards strengthening the nation’s long-term energy security and supporting its clean energy goals.

“The need to assess the potential and feasibility of nuclear energy is increasingly relevant in the context of a changing global energy landscape, influenced by geopolitical uncertainty as well as instability in fuel supply and prices,” Fadillah, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation, said in a statement today.

Several Asean countries are experiencing energy crises due to the US-Iran war and Hormuz Strait closure, which disrupted oil and LNG flows critical to the region

These include the Philippines, which declared a national emergency with power outages and jet fuel shortages due to 95 per cent Gulf import reliance; Vietnam, warning airlines of cuts while tapping funds and pursuing nuclear options; Thailand, suspending petroleum exports amid LNG price spikes; Indonesia, ramping up subsidies for households and industry; and Cambodia, hit by supply shortages from regional export curbs.

Today, Fadillah said the government sees nuclear energy as a stable, low-carbon power source that can reduce Malaysia’s heavy dependence on fossil fuels, which have become increasingly volatile.

This initiative follows a regional trend, with several Asean nations reassessing nuclear power, he said.

The Philippines is targeting significant nuclear capacity by 2050, while Vietnam has reintroduced nuclear energy into its national development plan, and Indonesia is exploring small modular reactors.

To spearhead this effort, the DPM said that MyPOWER Corporation, an agency under the ministry, has been appointed as the Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organisation (NEPIO).

It will conduct a comprehensive assessment covering policy, regulation, and stakeholder engagement, guided by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) framework.

Fadillah stressed that the government is prioritising a cautious and careful approach, ensuring any future decisions are based on thorough technical analysis and align with national development goals.