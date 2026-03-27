SHAH ALAM, March 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that he will convene a meeting with all state leaders next week to ensure a coordinated national response to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers here, Anwar said the meeting aims to brief the group on the measures being considered by the federal government, ensuring participation from all states, regardless of political affiliation.

“God willing, next week I will convene all the menteri besar, the premier and the chief ministers to brief them so that all states, regardless of party affiliation, can participate together with the government, including the opposition,” he said.

The prime minister added that he plans to extend these briefings to leaders from all political parties to foster a unified national approach.

“I am also planning to call in party leaders from all parties, if possible, to discuss and to hear the briefing directly from the National Security Council and the Economic Action Council, as well as the steps that we must take together,” he said.

While underscoring the seriousness of the situation, Anwar noted that Malaysia remains in a relatively stable position compared to many of its neighbours.

Yesterday, the government adjusted the monthly BUDI95 allocation to 200L per indvidual as part of interim measures in response to the US-Iran war, and maintained the price ceiling at RM1.99/L when unsubsidised RON95 has risen to RM3.87/L.

“We give thanks to God that the challenges we are facing are not as complex as those encountered by many neighbouring countries.

“There has been no rationing, nor any sharp increase in RON95 prices, for example,” he said.