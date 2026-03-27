KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) is urging businesses to implement work-from-home (WFH) arrangements for non-critical roles and encourage carpooling as immediate, practical steps to support the government’s new fuel rationalisation measures.

The call came as MEF expressed its full support for the government’s policy, which it described as a necessary response to the global energy crisis sparked by conflict in the Middle East.

MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said that since Malaysia cannot be insulated from these external pressures, managing fuel consumption must be a shared national responsibility.

“For the private sector, this includes implementing work-from-home arrangements for non-critical roles where feasible, encouraging carpooling initiatives, and promoting greater use of public transportation,” he said in a statement.

Beyond WFH, he called on businesses to optimise their logistics through better route management and to intensify the use of virtual meetings to cut down on physical travel.

Looking ahead, MEF also encouraged employers to accelerate their transition towards sustainable practices by investing in renewable energy and exploring the gradual adoption of electric vehicles.

While backing the government’s policy, Syed Hussain highlighted the concerns of businesses, particularly the impact of rising operational costs on logistics and manufacturing.

He warned that abrupt policy shifts could lead to supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that would ultimately be passed on to consumers, noting that small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are especially vulnerable.

To mitigate these impacts, MEF called on the government to provide targeted support, such as tax incentives for energy-efficient investments, and to ensure a phased, pragmatic implementation that is sensitive to the realities of different industries.

Syed Hussain reiterated that the challenge requires a “whole-of-nation approach,” where policymakers provide clear direction, businesses drive efficiency, and the public embraces more responsible consumption habits.