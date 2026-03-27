SEOUL, March 27 — BTS’ new album Arirang has sold an estimated 4.17 million copies in its opening week, according to figures released today by Hanteo Chart.

The total surpasses the group’s previous first‑week benchmark of 3.37 million set by Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020, Yonhap reported.

BigHit Music said the album cleared 1 million sales within minutes of release and reached 3.98 million on its first day, calling Arirang a project that reflects the group’s origins and shared experiences.

“Swim is an upbeat alternative pop song about navigating life’s challenges,” the agency said, noting that RM co‑wrote the lyrics.

The album has topped Apple Music charts in 115 countries and delivered BTS’ strongest first‑day streaming numbers on the platform.

Swim has also held the No. 1 position on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart for six consecutive days from March 20 to 25.

In Japan, Arirang entered Oricon’s weekly combined album chart dated March 30 at No. 1, becoming the group’s seventh chart‑topping release there this year and leading the physical and digital rankings.

BTS staged a free concert for tens of thousands of fans at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Saturday before travelling to the United States for a Spotify event in New York on Monday and an appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The group today also released Keep Swimming, a nine‑track remix album built around Swim, featuring versions shaped by each member’s musical preferences.

BigHit Music said RM created a chill hip‑hop version, Jin delivered an alternative rock take, Suga explored melodic techno, and J‑Hope added Afrobeats rhythms.

The agency said Jimin offered a slow‑jam R&B interpretation, V chose an electronic remix, and Jungkook produced an acoustic lo‑fi version centred on guitar textures and soft vocals.

A Netflix documentary titled BTS: The Return, which follows the group’s production process for the new release, is scheduled to premiere at 4pm today.