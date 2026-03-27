KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysians are being urged to immediately slash their shower times in half and stop washing their cars daily, according to Charles Santiago, as a prolonged heatwave pushes critical water sources like the Sungai Muda to dangerously low levels.

The former National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman said these everyday habits — often overlooked — are collectively draining millions of litres of water at a time when supply is tightening.

“Go easy on car washing, gardening, and cut your shower time by 50 per cent,” he told Malay Mail.

Santiago singled out car washing as a major source of water wastage, saying that some Malaysians even washed their vehicles every day.

“If you take one million cars and multiply that by about 25 litres per wash, you are already looking at about 25 million litres of water a week — and that is just for one wash,” he explained.

“People need to be a bit more sensitive and just wash their cars less.”

He also called for moderation in gardening practices, advising people to water only the roots to ensure plant survival rather than using excessive amounts to keep leaves shiny.

This national habit of high consumption is reflected in the data.

Santiago pointed out that Malaysians use an average of 201 litres of water per person daily, significantly higher than the UN-recommended 165 litres. This figure is also well above neighbouring countries like Singapore (140 litres) and Thailand (90 litres).

While calling for conservation, he stressed that the public must continue to drink enough water to stay hydrated during the intense heat.

“Reduce usage, but don’t dehydrate. Just avoid excessive use,” he advised.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the current hot and dry conditions are expected to persist until the Southwest Monsoon begins in June, with lower-than-usual rainfall predicted for the next few months.

* A previous version of the article incorrectly identified Charles Santiago as the present chairman of the National Water Services Commission. The error has since been corrected.