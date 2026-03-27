KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a local man who was reported missing after he was last seen at his residence in D’Rimba apartment, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya on March 15.

Petaling Jaya deputy district police chief Supt. M. Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said the man in question, Cheah Yew Wei, 33, is 178 centimetres tall and weighs 100kg, of medium build, with dark eyes and glasses.

“The Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) received a report of the man’s disappearance at 9.52am, Wednesday.

“He was last seen at the location at about 8pm wearing long trousers and a black singlet,” he said in a statement here today.

Members of the public with information have been requested to contact investigating officer SM Roszaidi Abdul Talib at 019-3778383 / 03-61421222 or the Petaling Jaya IPD Operations Room at 03-79662222. — Bernama