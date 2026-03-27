LOS ANGELES, March 27 — Comedian Bill Maher, a frequent critic of US President Donald Trump, will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at Washington’s Kennedy Centre in June, the venue announced yesterday.

Maher has hosted Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO since 2003, a weekly show in which he interviews celebrity guests and politicians about current events and social issues, as well as giving a comedy monologue.

Trump has taken steps to remake the Kennedy Centre as part of his effort to reshape US historical and cultural institutions. He has renamed the arts centre the Trump Kennedy Centre and appointed a new board to oversee it. The centre is scheduled to ⁠close in July for ⁠a two-year renovation.

The 70-year-old Maher often ⁠bashes Trump’s actions and policies. In ⁠February, the ⁠Republican Trump said on social media that he regretted inviting Maher to dinner at the White House and called the ⁠comedian “a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT” and a “jerk.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether Trump was involved in Maher’s selection or his reaction to it.

In a statement, Maher thanked “the Mark Twain people.”

“I just had the ⁠award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win,” Maher said.

Maher has been nominated ⁠for over 40 Emmy Awards and won one, as a producer ⁠of ⁠the news programme Vice.

The Mark Twain ceremony, which will take place on June 28, just ahead of the scheduled closure, will stream on Netflix on a date to be announced.

Previous recipients have included Conan O’Brien, Carol Burnett and Tina Fey. — Reuters