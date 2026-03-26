Our Facebook page link
Our Twitter page link
Our Instagram page link
Our Tiktok page link
Our Youtube page link
About Us
Advertise
Home
MALAYSIA
SINGAPORE
MONEY
WORLD
LIFE
EAT/DRINK
SHOWBIZ
OPINION
SPORTS
TECH/GADGETS
What You Think
精彩大马
ARCHIVES
ABOUT US
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
ADVERTISE
精彩大马
Enter a word
Most Read
Malaysia
/ 7 h ago
Couple jailed one year for indecent act at Chinese cemetery in Penang
Money
/ 12 h ago
Gold’s big drop in a global crisis — what’s really going on
Malaysia
/ 7 h ago
Victor Chin says RM9.5m payment to corporate mafia was a service fee to protect associates
Malaysia
/ 5 h ago
Viral video of alleged solicitation at Wangsa Maju massage centre sparks police probe
Singapore
/ 10 h ago
Singapore ex-teacher jailed after late-night video calls with student turn sexual
World
/ 12 h ago
Trump ready to ‘unleash hell’ as Iran refuses talks and war rages on
Malaysia
/ 11 h ago
Anwar expresses support for Qatar, condemns attack on Ras Laffan LNG facility
Malaysia
/ 14 h ago
Concrete capillaries: How hidden viaduct passages enable MRT cable thieves to access tracks in the Klang Valley
Malaysia
/ 10 h ago
PLUS urges Raya travellers to plan return trips as 2.3 million vehicles expected on highways
Malaysia
/ 4 h ago
RON95 ban on foreign vehicles kicks in April 1 as govt tightens fuel‑subsidy controls, says Armizan
Malaysia
/ 2 h ago
Malaysia adjusts BUDI95 allocation to 200L monthly as US-Iran war drives up oil price
Malaysia
/ 12 h ago
Police detain man over viral Facebook post insulting Prophet Muhammad
Malaysia
/ 8 h ago
Hannah Yeoh’s first 100 days: 13 reforms to strengthen governance and transparency in the Federal Territories
World
/ 14 h ago
Western powers burned billions failing in Red Sea; now Hormuz blockade looks even tougher to crack
World
/ 9 h ago
Paris court hands Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan 18-year sentence for rape
404
The page you're looking for does not exist!