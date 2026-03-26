Logo
Most Read
M. Jegathesan, 58, pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 377D of the Penal Code. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Couple jailed one year for indecent act at Chinese cemetery in Penang

Gold prices have declined sharply despite geopolitical tensions, driven by investor demand for cash and expectations of higher interest rates. — Reuters pic
Money  / 12 h ago

Gold’s big drop in a global crisis — what’s really going on

Victor Chin said the payment was not made to influence enforcement agencies, close any investigation, or settle allegations of wrongdoing against him. — Picture via Facebook
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Victor Chin says RM9.5m payment to corporate mafia was a service fee to protect associates

A timestamp on the footage, believed to have been captured via CCTV, indicates it was recorded on Tuesday (March 24). — Screengrab via TikTok
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Viral video of alleged solicitation at Wangsa Maju massage centre sparks police probe

A Singapore court has jailed a former teacher for five months after he admitted to committing an obscene act with a minor student. — TODAY file pic
Singapore  / 10 h ago

Singapore ex-teacher jailed after late-night video calls with student turn sexual

A man reacts as he holds a portrait of Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei as people march in support of the Iranian armed forces in central Tehran March 25, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 12 h ago

Trump ready to ‘unleash hell’ as Iran refuses talks and war rages on

Anwar said that in a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Malaysia described the energy infrastructure as critical to the global economy. — Picture via Facebook/Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Anwar expresses support for Qatar, condemns attack on Ras Laffan LNG facility

The extensive viaducts along the elevated MRT Kajang and Putrajaya Lines offer direct access and allow undetected movement, inadvertently enabling cable theft when breached. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Concrete capillaries: How hidden viaduct passages enable MRT cable thieves to access tracks in the Klang Valley

PLUS Malaysia Berhad traffic volume is expected to peak from March 27 to 29. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

PLUS urges Raya travellers to plan return trips as 2.3 million vehicles expected on highways

Enforcement of the ban on the purchase and sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles will take effect on April 1, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

RON95 ban on foreign vehicles kicks in April 1 as govt tightens fuel‑subsidy controls, says Armizan

Members of the public sign up for a payment app to facilitate the Budi Madani initiative in Kuala Lumpur on September 25, 2025. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Malaysia adjusts BUDI95 allocation to 200L monthly as US-Iran war drives up oil price

The suspect was arrested by a police team at 8.32 pm yesterday in Butterworth, Penang. — File picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Police detain man over viral Facebook post insulting Prophet Muhammad

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has introduced 13 reform measures within her first 100 days in office to strengthen governance and increase administrative transparency in the capital. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Hannah Yeoh’s first 100 days: 13 reforms to strengthen governance and transparency in the Federal Territories

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 14 h ago

Western powers burned billions failing in Red Sea; now Hormuz blockade looks even tougher to crack

Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who has denied the allegations, did not attend the hearing citing health reasons. — AFP pic
World  / 9 h ago

Paris court hands Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan 18-year sentence for rape

404

The page you're looking for does not exist!