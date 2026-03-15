KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — It's no secret that when a K-pop idol endorses a product, it has the potential to become an instant hit. But sometimes, the most genuine and powerful endorsements happen organically, born out of a star's personal discovery.

This is precisely the case with Mamamoo’s powerhouse vocalist, Hwasa, and her very public love affair with a beloved Malaysian treat: Beryl's chocolate, specifically the Almond Tiramisu line in the dark chocolate variant.

Known for her fierce stage presence and equally charming off-stage persona, Hwasa recently sent fans into a delightful frenzy by showcasing her favourite snack, putting the spotlight on Malaysia's homegrown chocolate brand.

Hwasa's connection with Beryl's began earlier this year during her visit to Malaysia for the K-Spark concert in January . While many international stars might stick to familiar brands, Hwasa took the opportunity to indulge in the local food scene, and it seems she struck gold.

Her enthusiasm for the chocolate was on full display during a live broadcast on her official fan community earlier this week . In the video, Hwasa eagerly shared her recent obsession with fans, holding up a box and declaring it one of the most delicious chocolates she has ever eaten. The star revealed that her new favourite is the dark chocolate version of Beryl's Almond Tiramisu.

hwasa’s fav chocolate these days is beryl’s tiramisu almond chocolate. when she was in malaysia, she bought several boxes because she loved it so much and even shared them with her friendspic.twitter.com/U8UgnIXXQx March 12, 2026

She made sure to highlight that the delicious treat originates from Malaysia, recounting how much she enjoyed it during her trip.

Her fondness was so great that she didn't just buy a single box for herself. Hwasa mentioned that she had purchased several boxes of the chocolate to bring back home and share the joy with her friends .

For eagle-eyed fans, this recent revelation wasn't exactly breaking news. It turns out Hwasa has been a fan for a while. Sharp-eyed MooMoos (the official fandom name for Mamamoo) pointed out that this wasn't even the first time she had expressed her love for the brand.

During her January visit, she had previously taken to Instagram to post a photo of the Milk Chocolate variant of the same Tiramisu Almond line, further cementing her appreciation for the Malaysian snack . This repeated mention across different platforms—from a personal Instagram post to a dedicated fan livestream—proves that her love for the chocolate is genuine and lasting.

Social media users even complained that they had gone to their nearest outlet but found the specific flavour sold out, even on Shopee.

The unexpected shoutout from one of K-pop's biggest names has delighted Malaysian fans. Social media buzzed with reactions from local fans who were happy to see a homegrown brand receive such high praise from an international superstar. Many agreed with Hwasa's excellent taste, chiming in that the Tiramisu Almond Chocolate line is indeed one of Beryl's best offerings .