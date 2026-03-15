KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — An actress and singer who consistently keeps audiences glued to the screen, local star Azira Shafinaz, will play Dahlia in the upcoming Tarung: Unforgiven.

Previously showcasing her talent by playing Anna in the Penunggang Agama films to ASP Shazlin in Sheriff: Narko Integriti, she describes her role as Dahlia as clever and strategic, supporting her on-screen brother, Badrul, played by Zul Ariffin.

“Dahlia’s strength lies in her ability to control situations and know exactly what steps to take,” Azira explained.

Preparation involved attending acting classes to further develop Dahlia’s character, she said, ensuring the character stands out and doesn’t feel similar to her previous roles.

“Dahlia is the brains behind Badrul, and I had to make sure her character feels significant among all the male characters,” Azira said.

Finding on-screen chemistry with Zul was not difficult, as they have worked together often.

In Tarung: Unforgiven, their dynamic emphasises their bond as siblings — and, as Azira noted, Badrul listens to Dahlia.

Though her character is not involved in physical action scenes, the De fam girl group member told members of the media she still had to command presence as the only woman in the organised crime group.

“This was a real challenge for me,” she said.

“I didn’t want Dahlia to feel unimportant in Tarung: Unforgiven.”

It’s Azira’s third action film, and she stated she will continue taking on future roles in the action genre.

She shared, “When it comes to action roles (Fights and stunts) I want to show that I can do it fully—from start to finish,” stating more than just a few scenes.

“I haven’t had that opportunity yet, but hopefully in my next action film,” she said.

She also added it’s her dream to take on roles in a psychological thriller, though that opportunity has not yet materialised.

The media yesterday also took the opportunity to ask Azira about progress of the upcoming Sheriff 2 which she admitted unsure of the current progress but hopes it will happen.

“Inshallah, Sheriff 2 will come, but I don’t know when exactly, as I’m still waiting for updates.”

She asked fans to keep the project in their prayers, noting that the team is currently busy with Black Ops and advising them to stay updated via social media.

Look out for Azira in Tarung: Unforgiven, which will be released in cinemas on May 7.

The film is directed by Razaisyam Rashid, produced by Alpha47 in collaboration with Icon Pictures and Astro Shaw.

It also includes an ensemble cast featuring Bront Palarae, Zul Ariffin, Aedy Ashraf, Mierul Aiman, Amir Ahnaf, Sharifah Sakinah, Ubai Amir, Sky Iskandar, Ikmal Amry, Aeril Zafrel, and Theebaan G.

“Stay tuned for Tarung: Unforgiven because it’s not just an action film — it’s also about emotion, family, and friendship,” she concluded.