KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Negeri Sembilan Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings have expressed concern over the relocation of staff from the Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong and the vacating of its official residence, describing the move as insensitive in light of an ongoing customary dispute.

In a joint statement, the three wings said they took a “serious view” of the directive issued to relocate all residents at the Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, followed by an instruction to vacate both the official residence and the premises on April 29, 2026.

“It is clear that this directive was issued while the Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong was managing an unresolved dispute involving YTM Datuk Klana Petra Undang Luak Sungei Ujong.

“As such, the actions of the state government are deemed inappropriate, insensitive, and may be perceived as an administrative exercise of power that pre-empted ongoing customary processes,” the statement said.

It further stressed that the Undang Luak institution is not merely an administrative post, but a key component of Negeri Sembilan’s traditional governance system, deeply rooted in its history and culture, and enshrined in the State Constitution, the Undang-Undang Tubuh Kerajaan Negeri Sembilan 1959.

It added that any matters involving the official residence, hall, staff, or related facilities of the Undang Luak should be handled with proper decorum, respect and wisdom.

The wings also said the timing and manner of the relocation had reinforced concerns that the crisis was not being managed effectively by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“This issue is not a matter of party politics. It is clearly about the failure of a Menteri Besar to manage a crisis in accordance with customary propriety, to safeguard dignity, and to maintain public perception of the state’s institutions,” it added.

Yesterday, Sinar Harian reported that Datuk Mubarak Dohak was instructed to immediately vacate the official residence at the Balai Luak Undang Sungei Ujong, where he has resided for more than three decades.

A notice dated April 29 issued by the Negeri Sembilan State Secretary’s Office began circulating on Thursday.

The letter, signed by Management Services Division secretary Akmal Farid Rizal Noordin, stated that the directive followed a Special Sitting of the Council of Justice and Custom (Dewan Keadilan dan Undang, DKU) held on April 17.