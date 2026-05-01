KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given all relevant agencies a two-week deadline to submit reports on the implementation of each workers’ initiative announced today.

He said the reports must be submitted to the respective ministers before being tabled to the Cabinet within three weeks.

“I do not want a repeat of past practices where announcements are made, but implementation takes six months, a year or even longer. Today, the announcement is made; within two weeks the report must be on the minister’s desk, and must be presented for Cabinet consideration within three weeks,” he said.

Anwar said this at the national-level 2026 Workers’ Day celebration attended by 15,000 workers from the public and private sectors nationwide at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil here.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Cabinet members, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, senior government officials, as well as representatives of workers’ unions and employers.

Earlier, the Prime Minister announced three key initiatives, including the Post-Maternity Leave Allowance, which provides financial assistance for additional leave of up to 30 days (one month) taken after the completion of the 98-day maternity leave period.

He also announced the Progressive Acceleration for Capability and Employment (PACE) Economic Resilience Package worth more than RM710 million as part of efforts to strengthen human capital development and the stability of the national labour market.

It includes a RM580 million allocation by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) to assist workers who have lost their jobs through the Employment Insurance System (EIS), and a RM100 million allocation under HRD Yakin Madani for training and job placement.

In addition, RM20 million has been channelled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) for gig worker training, while RM10 million has been allocated via TalentCorp for the Industry Training Matching Grant to support MSMEs and start-ups.

The third initiative is the amendment to the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 to expand protection under Perkeso to Malaysians working abroad, beginning with cross-border workers between Malaysia and Singapore.

With the theme ‘Pekerja Madani Kesuma Bangsa’, the annual event serves as a platform to recognise the contributions of the country’s workforce, while strengthening the career ecosystem through job opportunities and skills development. — Bernama