KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Since Jamun opened its second location in Bangsar, I have been slowly eating my way through its vast menu.

Their glossy menu will tempt you to dive into their selection of North and South Indian food.

Diners here are usually families, flooding the place in big groups for a communal meal.

Some visit the nearby temple, decked in their finery for a special occasion, seeking a more comfortable dining environment with air conditioning, and Jamun fits the bill in this area.

For an introduction to what’s on offer, try their banana leaf rice set featuring South Indian food for RM11.90 which is available from 11am until 5pm.

Add protein in the form of Chicken 65 which uses boneless chicken (left). Fried Bitter Gourd is cut thinly for crisps with the crunchy bite (right) . — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The spread includes three types of vegetables, your choice of rice (plain or Indian), various curries including crab curry, two pieces of pappadum, pickles, curd chili and rasam.

So far, from what I have tried, they have cooked vegetables with different textures, such as deep-fried snake gourd, potatoes cooked with eggplant, and stir fried vegetables with okra, or carrot and green bean poriyal.

Apparently the crab curry is a favourite with many but I do find it has a strong taste of curry powder, which may not suit everyone’s palate.

You can order dishes from an add-on menu with smaller portions to bulk up your set meal, like Chicken 65 for RM11.90 or Fried Bitter Gourd for RM6.90.

For the Chicken 65, there are no pesky bones to deal with since they use boneless chicken.

Prawn Varuval from the ‘à la carte’ menu features juicy prawns paired with a mildly spicy tomato sauce. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

What’s good about this version is that each small piece is still juicy, probably from a yogurt marinade, but I find the crust not crispy enough.

Fried bitter gourd resembles thinly sliced, spiced chips that are nice to crunch on.

However, because it’s prepped ahead, the texture varies, ranging from crunchy to a softer bite.

Korma Mutton has a rich, creamy taste paired with fork tender pieces of mutton. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For larger groups, the main menu offers bigger portions, ideal for sharing.

For instance, the Prawn Varuval on the à la carte menu costs RM30.90, compared with RM19.90 on the add-on menu, which offers a smaller portion.

The prawns are big and juicy and pair well with the tomato-based sauce that surprisingly isn’t too spicy.

Since they cover both types of Indian dishes, adventurous eaters can mix and match tandoori chicken or a rich Mutton Korma (RM30.90) with their banana leaf rice meal.

Northern Indian set meals, featuring a choice of protein like this Keema Mutter, can be ordered for lunch. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The highly recommended korma dish hits the spot with a rich, creamy decadence and fork tender pieces of mutton.

Even the North Indian food has a set menu for lunch, running from 11am to 5pm.

Pick from Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Mutton Rogan Josh or Keema Mutter, priced from RM22.90 to RM26.90.

Going vegetarian after prayers at the temple? There are also meat-free options, including Paneer Tikka Masala and Palak Paneer,

The set is served with either plain naan or plain basmati rice, dhal, crackers, a refreshing cucumber carrot salad and a vegetable of the day.

Snack on this Crispy Paper Ghee Dosa with the amazing tomato chutney. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Other naan types can also be ordered for an additional charge.

Keema Mutter Set (RM26.90) is packed with minced meat cooked with peas, which you scoop up with their fluffy naan.

Tiffin menu covers lighter bites suited for tea time from 3pm to 7pm.

Do order the Crispy Paper Ghee Dosa (RM8.90) for that enticing combination of crispy dosa dipped in their tomato chutney.

Most places usually serve it with just coconut chutney but this version beautifully uses tomatoes tempered with spices for a slightly sweeter flavour.

Poori Masala is a fun way to eat puffy deep fried bread with potato masala. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s that kind of chutney, I would happily buy a bottle of to eat with everything.

Poori Masala (RM6.90 for two pieces) is one of those items that forever fascinates me: how it puffs up in hot oil to look like a small pillow with a crisp exterior and airy insides.

This version is classically paired with a rather substantial potato masala made from boiled potatoes cooked in spices.

And remember to end a meal here with their Masala Tea made with fresh cow’s milk; it’s fragrant with spices and contains much-needed caffeine to keep you awake afterward.

The fully air-conditioned eatery offers a comfortable dining space (left). Find the eatery at the corner of Lucky Garden (right). — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Jamun Restaurant

1, Persiaran Ara Kiri,

Lucky Garden, Bangsar,

Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 11am to 11pm. Closed on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The next date they will be closed is May 11.

Tel: 012-9115957

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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