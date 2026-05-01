KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The opening of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF), held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, saw a massive turnout with over 7,000 attendees gathered in the heart of the city.

KL police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus told local media that the number was expected to swell past the 10,000 mark by midnight.

“The atmosphere is incredibly vibrant, and we anticipate this momentum to continue through tomorrow afternoon, which will conclude on May 2.

“My officers are stationed throughout the venue. We are committed to ensuring this programme runs smoothly and safely,” he said last night when met by reporters.

He added that 500 officers and personnel, including reinforcements from Bukit Aman and all district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, were deployed for the opening night alone.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), the three-day music festival has transformed the streets of Bukit Bintang into a massive, high-energy wet dance floor.

In light of that, Fadil reminded the public to pay close attention to official traffic updates and to plan their journeys accordingly, as numerous roads in the area are currently closed.

He also issued a firm reminder about social conduct, warning against drug use and any immoral behaviour at the event.

“Numerous roads are currently closed. Please pay close attention to official traffic notices and plan your journeys accordingly to avoid congestion.

“To those visiting, I want to emphasise: please prioritise your safety. Ensure there is no involvement with drugs or any immoral behaviour,” he said.