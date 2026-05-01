PETALING JAYA, May 1 — It may not have ended in glory, but Malaysia’s women’s team left the Uber Cup Finals with something just as valuable — belief.

Captain M. Thinaah, who was rested for the quarter-final clash against China in Horsens, Denmark, could only watch from the sidelines as her teammates went down fighting in a 3-0 defeat at Forum Horsens on Thursday (April 30).

The Malaysian squad featured singles players K. Lethanaa (22), Wong Ling Ching (22), Siti Zulaikha Azmi (19) and Goh Jin Wei (26), alongside doubles pairs Carmen Ting/Ong Xin Yee (19), Low Zi Yu/Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan (15, 18), and Chong Jie Yu (20).

Despite the defeat, Malaysia pushed the 16-time champions and showed notable grit and maturity in what marked the nation’s first Uber Cup quarter-final appearance in 16 years.

For Thinaah, 28, who arrived in Horsens without regular partner Pearly Tan due to injury, the campaign reshaped her view of leadership.

“Definition of a captain: leader of a team. But my team taught me otherwise,” she said in a heartfelt post on social media.

“It’s not an easy role because there are many aspects to consider and a lot of responsibilities to be accounted for. But being here with them made my role as a captain one of the easiest and most exciting ever.”

Thinaah also expressed disappointment at not being able to contribute a point during the campaign, but was quick to praise her teammates’ fighting spirit.

“I am disappointed and sad that I couldn’t contribute a point for the team in this tournament, for that I am sorry.

“But the fighting spirit and determination each and every one of you showcased had me thinking of what our women’s team can do when we are one.”

She added that she was proud of the squad, many of whom were making their Uber Cup Finals debut.

“I am very proud of every single one of you and I’m very lucky to have all of you as teammates.

“Thank you for trusting me to be your captain, but to be honest, all of you are leaders too.”