KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said educational gaps begin long before students enter university, calling for a holistic overhaul of Bumiputera education.

Speaking at the Umno Bumiputera Education Congress, Zambry said gaps in education are shaped early in life by factors such as access to quality schooling, conducive learning environments, family support, reading culture, language proficiency, nutrition, and broader social support systems.

“If these foundations are weak, it becomes difficult to build a generation capable of competing at higher levels,” he said.

He added that Bumiputera education must be approached in a comprehensive manner, spanning early childhood education, formal schooling, skills training, higher education, and a culture of lifelong learning.

Zambry said the goal should go beyond increasing university admissions, noting that the focus must instead be on developing well-rounded individuals equipped with knowledge and skills.

“We do not merely seek to produce university admission statistics. We aim to nurture a generation that possesses knowledge, skills, creativity, confidence, and strong moral values and character.

“The future of a nation is not built solely in lecture halls, but from homes, schools and a societal ecosystem that values knowledge,” he added.

He said the congress is aimed at strengthening Bumiputera education through a coordinated and integrated strategy built on three key pillars: a clear long-term framework, more responsive policy reform and implementation, and strong political will to ensure proposals are translated into concrete action.

He added that the discussions bring together key figures from across the education landscape, including former education and higher education ministers, as well as academics, policymakers and industry players.

“This collaboration is crucial to ensure that proposals are not only theoretically sound, but also practical and implementable,” he said.

He said the congress will also focus on translating broad ideas into systematic, impactful and sustainable policies, with the aim of positioning Bumiputera communities as competitive and progressive contributors at both national and global levels.

Among the key areas of focus are the review of Bumiputera education policies, mainstreaming Tahfiz education, strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), early childhood education, education endowment, and the future direction of national education.

Zambry said the outcomes of the congress will be compiled into a set of resolutions to be submitted to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also deputy prime minister, as part of the national agenda, including under the National Education Council.

He also expressed hope that the resolutions would not remain documents on paper, but instead form the basis for “bold, concrete and effective” national action.