KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Tamil film Karuppu will be the first major release under Five Star Trading’s (FST) newly rebranded identity, marking a key milestone in the company’s renewed direction for Malaysia’s cinema industry.

Karuppu is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, alongside RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu.

The movie is expected to be released on May 14.

Distributed by FST in collaboration with Heartworks Pictures, the film is positioned as a culturally resonant production aimed at delivering impactful storytelling for audiences in Malaysia and the region.

Its release marks FST’s renewed commitment to bringing diverse, high-impact cinema to local screens under its new identity.

The announcement was made during FST’s rebrand launch event, which brought together industry partners, media representatives and guests as the company unveiled what it described as a transformative new chapter for Malaysia’s cinema and entertainment landscape.

The rebrand also reflects FST’s evolution into a modern, community-driven brand while honouring its 40-year legacy as a family-run business founded by Garuna Murthee.

The programme began with a welcome address by Master of Ceremony Carey Ng, who welcomed chief guest Datuk Hans Isaac, chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), and set the tone for a session focused on the future of cinema in Malaysia.

Dr Sai Suthan Krishnan said the rebrand also introduces a refreshed visual identity featuring a bold black-and-white foundation accented by vibrant purple and orange tones. — Picture courtesy of FST

Dr Sai Suthan Krishnan then delivered a keynote speech outlining the vision behind the rebrand, followed by the presentation of FST’s official launch video, which introduced the group’s refreshed identity, philosophy and direction before the chief guest was invited on stage.

“The rebrand introduces a unified identity across FST’s three core divisions: film exhibition, distribution, and productions, anchored by the group’s overarching purpose of delivering wholesome, infotainment-driven entertainment for Malaysians.

“Central to this transformation is FST Cinemas’ new positioning as ‘Your Friendly Neighbourhood Cinema’, that is, bringing cinema closer to audiences who seek meaningful, shared experiences as a community, beyond the home,” Dr Suthan said.

He added that the rebrand introduces a refreshed visual identity featuring a bold black-and-white foundation accented by vibrant purple and orange tones.

The FST Cinemas logo, which is minimalist and designed as an ambigram, reflects the idea that art can be consumed from different perspectives.

“With the tagline ‘FEEL STORIES TOGETHER’, FST Cinemas places communal connection at the heart of its offering. This will be accompanied by a focus on enhancements in seating, sound, projection quality, overall ambience, and expanded concession offerings,” he said.

In line with its expansion strategy, FST also plans to open a new cinema by the third quarter of 2027, in collaboration with YKL Capital Sdn Bhd as part of “The Hub Business Park” development in Muar, Johor.

The group said its focus will be on suburban and underpenetrated markets, alongside plans for fully multilingual programming across all cinemas.

It also intends to invest in digital transformation to improve operations and customer experience.

FST said it aims to strengthen its position in both film production and distribution, with ambitions to become a top-tier player in the industry.

It added that its new brand philosophy, rooted in its founding values and multicultural identity, will guide its efforts to redefine the cinema experience in Malaysia.