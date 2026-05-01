KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian film Libang Libu has claimed the top spot in the last week of April, emerging as a feel-good comedy gaining traction nationwide, with many describing it as a welcome stress reliever during challenging times.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Michael moonwalks into second place and, despite mixed reviews, continues to generate strong buzz in cinemas both locally and worldwide.

This Labour’s Day weekend offers a well-deserved break – or at least a slightly slower pace – and a good cinema outing can certainly add to that.

At home, you can sit back and relax with streaming options such as Made with Love on Netflix, Aku Pilih Pelangi on Viu, or something new on Disney+ like Gold Land, starring acclaimed Korean star Park Bo-young.

Music on Spotify and top book picks also round out the day, ensuring your weekend is anything but ordinary, with Malay Mail compiling the best for you to check out.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (April 23 to April 26)

Libang Libu Michael Lee Cronin's The Mummy The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Gayong 2 Kafir: Gerbang Sukma Project Hail Mary Malaikat Malam Ayah, Ini Arahnya Ke Mana, Ya? Uncle Odyssey

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (April 20 to April 26)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Made with Love Phantom Lawyer Sold Out on You: Limited Series If Wishes Could Kill: Limited Series Bloodhounds: Season 2 Bloodhounds: Season 1 The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 Bebefinn: Season 4 One Piece: Elbaph Arc Wistoria: Wand and Sword: Season 2

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Aku Pilih Pelangi Running Man (2026) Phantom Lawyer The Scarecrow Climax Cinta Ori Taxi Driver 3 Reverse Hening Cinta Walid

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord Gold Land Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast: Season 2 Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! In the USA 9—1—1: Season 9 Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Perfect Crown 9—1—1: Nashville The testaments

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 22 to April 29)

Bruno Mars — Risk It All Justin Bieber — Beauty And A Beat (w/ Nicki Minaj) Piche Kota — Bahagia Lagi Nadhif Basalamah — Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Ifan Seventeen — Jangan Paksa Rindu — Beda Sal Priadi — Ada titik—titik di ujung doa Adira Suhaimi — Sayang Orang Sama Katy Perry — The One That Got Away Nadhif Basalamah — Bergema sampai selamanya Nuca — Masa ini, Nanti, dan Masa Indah Lainnya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 22 to April 29)

Adira Suhaimi — Sayang Orang Sama Aufahanie — Butterfly Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Mojo — Romancinta Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk Nadhif Basalamah, Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno — Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Farrel Hilal — Keliling Naufal Syachreza — Super Eksis

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (April 17 to April 23)

Fiction

Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (HarperCollins) Want to Know a Secret? by Freida McFadden (Hollywood Upstairs Press) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) Butter by Asako Yuzuki (Ecco) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Early Mornings at the Laksa Cafe by Janet Tay (Vintage UK) Hooked by Asako Yuzuki (Ecco)

Non—Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) Murdle #1 by (G.T. Karber) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Penguin Random House SEA) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing) When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (Independently published)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rubah Putih by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima) Cold Case by Azmeer Shah (Buku Prima) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni Trading) Kombo Velvet + Velvet 2 by Ikmal Ahmad (Buku Fixi) Nasib Cikgu Sam Masuk Kampung by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Syarikat by Ariff Adly (Buku Fixi) Spy X Family: Potret Keluarga by Tatsuya Endo (GEMPAK STARZ) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Source: MPH