KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is calling on all parties to stop politicising the Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF), which is currently taking place in Bukit Bintang.

He said the programme aims to help spur the local economy while also giving everyone a chance to enjoy their Labour Day holiday.

“We want to give every working individual a chance to relax by doing a new event for the people.

“Do not turn every programme into a political issue. If we do that, how can we develop the economy?” Tiong said last night.

He also pointed out that RRWMF is benefiting local traders in the area, while urging critics to speak directly to the traders themselves.

“They are promoting their goods — you (the critics) can ask the hawkers whether they are happy or angry with the festival.

“You can also interview the people themselves on this,” he said.

Tiong reiterated that RRWMF is not a Songkran festival, but a water-themed music festival, and reassured the public that visitor safety remains the top priority.

Previously, RRWMF drew public criticism, with some objecting to the event, while the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) also raised concerns, saying it could affect moral standards and social norms.

Tiong also revealed that he had previously received a memorandum from critics calling for his resignation over the festival.

However, he questioned what he described as a double standard, pointing to the lack of controversy during the Songkran Festival held in Kedah on April 18.

“Our programme is not Songkran. People might see water and assume it is Songkran, but it is just a music festival concept.

“Those who feel they can attend are welcome. If you feel your religion does not permit it, then do not come,” he said.

He added that RRWMF is also meant to give locals a chance to experience a water festival, especially those who cannot afford to travel outside the country.

RRWMF is a three-day music festival featuring prominent international DJs, an all-female DJ lineup, local stars and cultural performances, running from April 30 to May 2.

It has attracted over 7,000 people on its opening night.