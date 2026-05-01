MERSING, May 1 — Police have arrested two army personnel to assist in investigations into an incident that left a soldier seriously injured, including a fractured skull, at Kem Iskandar, here.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the two suspects, both 24 and from the same camp, were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Mersing district police headquarters at about 11.45 pm on March 14.

“We also seized a 72-centimetre cane, believed to have been used as a weapon,” he said in a statement here last night.

Ab Rahaman said checks found that the suspects had no prior criminal records, and both tested negative for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon.

He said the investigation papers have been referred to the State Prosecution Director’s Office on Wednesday for further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“At the same time, the public is advised not to make any speculation or comments that could interfere with the investigation process,” he said.

He added that the 25-year-old victim is currently receiving treatment at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said appropriate action against those involved would be determined based on the outcome of investigations by the authorities.

It was earlier reported that the victim, Abdul Hamid Talib, 25, from Bum Bum, Semporna, Sabah, who serves with the 22nd Commando Regiment, is now unable to speak and dependent on breathing assistance after suffering serious injuries in the incident. — Bernama