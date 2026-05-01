KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The role of workers is crucial in driving economic growth and in ensuring the stability and prosperity of the country are maintained, even in the face of increasingly challenging economic conditions, said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook today, His Majesty said that the welfare of workers must always be given attention, including aspects of safety, work-life balance and career development opportunities, so that they remain resilient in facing economic uncertainties.

Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, also conveyed Workers’ Day wishes to all workers who are the backbone of the nation’s development.

“Their Majesties expressed their appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication shown by workers in various sectors, whether in the public or private sector,” according to the post.

Their Majesties also prayed that all workers in this country are always protected and granted health and well-being in carrying out their duties. — Bernama