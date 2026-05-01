PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has proposed that all entry points in the north of Peninsular Malaysia at risk of being exploited for smuggling activities be led by senior police officers.

AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the agency required an Entry Point Commander who was well-versed in transborder crime and capable of acting swiftly to strengthen operational capabilities at the relevant entry points.

“I am appealing to the government for all northern entry points with risk of smuggling to be placed under such leadership by police officers because at this early stage, we need those who are experienced in transborder crime operations,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday.

Mohd Shuhaily also expressed appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for its swift action in a shooting incident involving the AKPS Bukit Kayu Hitam commander early this year.

“Many thanks to Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail for the assistance rendered to my commander recently, which was prompt and decisive, ensuring that the confidence of my personnel was not severely affected.

“This is also where, if an Entry Point Commander comes from PDRM, he would have a more structured network and support system to respond swiftly and effectively,” he said.

In the 5.40 am incident on Feb 25, a vehicle driven by AKPS Bukit Kayu Hitam commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir was shot at about one kilometre from the Malaysia-Thailand border by a suspect on a motorcycle.

On the recruitment of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans into AKPS, he said it was an effective measure to strengthen the country’s border control while safeguarding the welfare of former military personnel.

Mohd Shuhaily said AKPS and the Defence Ministry (MINDEF) were also studying a more comprehensive and structured mechanism to expand the involvement of MAF veterans in the agency.

“I, together with the Chief of Defence Force and the secretary-general of MINDEF, are trying to explore something more robust, something more conclusive that can resolve AKPS issues.

“At the same time, it can serve as a platform for veterans to work while ensuring their welfare is taken care of, as they are still young,” he said.

Despite being a new agency, Mohd Shuhaily said AKPS had already recorded major achievements, including nearly RM82.1 million in seizures throughout 2025, proving the integrity of its workforce. — Bernama