SANTA CLARA (California), Feb 3 — National Football League chief Roger Goodell yesterday said he expects Bad Bunny to deliver a unifying performance at this weekend’s highly anticipated Super Bowl half-time show.

The Puerto Rican singer has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, and is expected to perform the first-ever Super Bowl set entirely in Spanish.

He used the Grammys stage this past weekend to protest against the White House’s hardline immigration crackdown.

But Goodell told reporters that he believes Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most popular artists, will emulate previous Super Bowl performers in using the NFL’s biggest platform next Sunday to bring people together.

“Bad Bunny demonstrated last night that he is one of the great artists of the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him,” said Goodell, referring to Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year win at the Grammys.

“But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and that this platform is used to unite people,” said the NFL commissioner.

Bad Bunny has been Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world four separate times, including in 2025, beating out the likes of titans like Taylor Swift and Drake.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny accepts the Album of the Year award for ‘DeBI TIRAR MaS FOToS’ during the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 13, 2025. — AFP pic

He is wildly popular both stateside and abroad, a commercial golden goose who is critically acclaimed and commands legions of ardent fans.

Yet the selection of Bad Bunny to perform at this Sunday’s Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, drew immediate criticism from the Trump administration when it was announced in November.

Trump, who attended the Super Bowl last year but is staying away this year, called this year’s entertainment lineup “a terrible choice” that will “sow hatred.”

Also featuring in the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LX — in which the New England Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks — will be rock band Green Day, who have been vocal critics of Trump for years.

Right-wing political organisation Turning Point USA has organised an alternative “All-American Halftime Show” featuring artists including Kid Rock.

With the killing of two US citizens by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis last month, speculation has risen further that Bad Bunny could also use the Super Bowl platform to rebuke Trump’s policies.

But Goodell said he was confident that Bad Bunny “understands” that the Super Bowl space is an opportunity to “bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that.”

“I think you’ll have a great performance,” he said. — AFP