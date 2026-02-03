JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 3 — Police arrested two men for trafficking vape cartridges filled with drugs and seized RM1.19 million worth of drugs and items in two separate raids here on January 29.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said a local man, 25, acted as the trafficker and was arrested in front of a bank in Taman Mount Austin, while a Singaporean man, 38, was arrested in Taman Molek and managed the finances.

“The arrest of the local man led to the seizure of 3,200 vape cartridges containing ketamine and 48 packs containing 960 grams of ecstasy at a house in Taman Setia Indah, while police seized a Toyota Cross and RM136,500 in cash,” he said, adding that the seizure was the biggest recorded in Johor so far.

He said both men, who tested negative for drugs and had no prior criminal records, have been remanded for seven days from Jan 29.

The case is being investigated under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, he said, adding that the police were still investigating how they obtained their drug supply. — Bernama