KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — After weeks of scepticism over its late announcement and ticketing concerns, K-Spark Malaysia finally took over Stadium Merdeka on Friday night, and for many fans, the gamble paid off.

The multi-artiste K-pop showcase, which previously stopped in Thailand and Vietnam, marked its first Malaysian edition with a mix of South Korean heavyweights and local acts, drawing thousands to the historic venue despite early doubts about the event’s rollout.

By the night before the show, fans were already queuing outside the stadium, some as early as 6pm, prepared to spend the night waiting for doors to open.

Freelance worker Jeffrey Maul, 38, was among those who lined up early, joining a crowd that grew steadily through the night ahead of the January 31 concert.

The lineup featured Malaysian acts DOLLA and 3P alongside Korean stars ITZY, DPR Ian, Hwasa, and headliner G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-Yong.

While each act had its own following, the most talked-about name throughout the event was G-Dragon, whose return to the Malaysian stage drew fans from across age groups and backgrounds.

As Maul shared, G-Dragon’s performances and songs always stand out, describing him as “talented with strong voice control.”

Guan Yuan, 30, said “the artist’s music, fashion, and everything about him are great”, adding that Last Dance is his favourite song.

“G-Dragon is the one and only, and I’m mainly here for him, he’s the priority,” said designer Jane Thun, 28.

Hwasa and Ryujin of ITZY (right) both delivered standout performances during Saturday’s K-Spark Malaysia at Stadium Merdeka. — Pictures from Instagram/msiakpopfans

Long-time fans were equally determined not to miss the show, including businessman Hakeem Zulkarnain, 34, who has followed the artist since his BigBang days in 2011 and described him as “iconic and one of a kind”.

Even those without tickets turned up at the venue, hoping for last-minute discounts or a chance to enter, including Jerrais Cheong, 43, who waited alongside others for any follow-up offer.

When doors finally opened at 6.30pm, more than a thousand attendees rushed in before settling down to wait for the concert, which kicked off shortly after 9pm.

A night of hits and hometown love

Local girl group DOLLA opened the show with QUESTION and MWA!, followed by hip-hop trio 3P, who performed 鑫 (Xīn) and closed with Pa Sang Anthem, a celebratory tribute by another local group 3P, to their hometown Klang (which is the Hokkien name for the town).

ITZY drew some of the loudest cheers of the night, running through fan favourites including Dalla Dalla and Wannabe before ending their set with Not Shy.

“We are so happy to be in Malaysia.

It’s been a long time.

Did you miss us?” the group told the crowd.

Businessman Hakeem Zulkarnain, a longtime G-Dragon fan since BigBang’s 2011 era. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah Patrick

Despite sharing on social media that he was unwell upon arriving in Malaysia, DPR Ian powered through a seven-song set that included Don’t Go Insane, So Beautiful, Calico, and Limbo.

Hwasa followed with a confident solo set, opening with Chili and TWIT before launching into a powerful medley that featured Starry Night, Egotistic, Dingga, and HIP.

“This is my first time performing solo here.

Let’s make tonight an unforgettable memory,” she said.

Her declaration of “Saya sayang korang” was met with deafening screams from the crowd.

Two fans wait at Stadium Merdeka ahead of the K-Spark event, hoping to get a discounted or free ticket. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah Patrick

When G-Dragon finally took the stage, the stadium erupted as he opened with Power and Home Sweet Home, before running through Crayon, Too Bad, and closing with Crooked.

Every word he spoke drew thunderous cheers, including his greetings of “Hi semua” and “Aku cinta kamu”.

He also wished fans a Happy New Year and hinted that “this year is going to be big,” a remark that sent long-time BigBang fans buzzing with hopes of a reunion and a future Malaysia comeback.

Was K-Spark worth the wait?

When K-Spark Malaysia was first announced, fans questioned its credibility due to the unusually late promotion, particularly for a concert featuring artists of this calibre.

“Festivals like this are usually announced earlier, especially when big names such as G-Dragon, ITZY, DPR Ian, and Hwasa are involved,” long-time concertgoer Mohammad Ruzaini, 37, said.

Several attendees, including Yuan, Thun, Jeffrey, Hakeem, and Ruzaini, said their confidence only grew after promotional videos appeared online and the artists themselves began promoting the event.

Ticket pricing also sparked debate, with some fans saying last-minute discounts dampened the mood, though many agreed the live performances ultimately overshadowed those concerns.

Excited fans pose for photos before the K-Spark event begins. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah Patrick

C. Tan, 35, described the overall experience as “awesome,” though he felt G-Dragon’s set was too short.

“I was expecting more songs from G-Dragon,” he said, adding that he was still happy to have witnessed the superstar perform in person.

He also expressed hope that future editions of K-Spark in Malaysia would be announced earlier.

Still, as fans continue to share their experiences online, the early criticism has largely faded, replaced by memories of a night when doubts gave way to music, screams, and the shared thrill of witnessing K-Spark Malaysia’s first-ever show at Stadium Merdeka.