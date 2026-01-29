KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Several major roads in the city centre will be closed and diverted in stages to make way for the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) Run, held in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day celebrations this Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the programme, organised by Malaysia Marathon Official Sdn Bhd in collaboration with the Office of the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, features two main categories, the KL10 Run (10 kilometres) from 4 am to 10 am, and the VM2026 Run (five kilometres) from 3pm to 11.59pm.

He said the roads involved include Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Pinang, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Stonor, Jalan Conlay, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Persiaran Maybank.

“The road closures and diversions are to ensure the safety of participants, smooth traffic flow and continuity of the programme,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamzuri advised the public to plan their journeys, use alternative routes and comply with instructions from the police officers and traffic personnel on duty.

“The organisers and authorities seek the cooperation and understanding of the public for any inconvenience caused during the road closures and diversions,” he said. — Bernama