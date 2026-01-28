KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Viu Malaysia has indeed carved out its place in the ever-evolving over-the-top (OTT) streaming landscape.

While platforms like Netflix and Disney+ are known for their steady stream of high-profile global content, a key question remains: how does Viu Malaysia stand out and compete against the two streaming giants that dominate the market?

Speaking to Malay Mail, Steven Lim Tze Siang, director of Viu Original Development, said the platform differentiates itself by focusing on local stories that connect with Malaysians and keep audiences coming back.

“We’ve always seen our USP as our local originals. Of course, Netflix and Disney+ have a lot of global offerings that appeal to a very broad spectrum of viewers.

“But what we felt, especially within South-east Asia, is that vernacular and local viewers are an underserved segment,” he said.

“That’s why we have Viu Originals — local productions aimed very much at our local market, with relatable stories.

“So we are not trying to compete, we are filling a gap that is being underserved in the market,” he added.

Lim said Viu Malaysia is aware that the streaming landscape has become increasingly crowded with global platforms, regional players, and even social media all vying for viewers’ attention.

Against this backdrop, rather than competing on volume or scale, Viu Malaysia has chosen to focus on a specific space it could fully own.

This approach led to the development of the Viu Originals strategy, which centres on locally produced stories that feel familiar and relatable.

According to Lim, the key lies in drawing viewers in with recognisable story setups before subverting their expectations as the narrative unfolds.

Steven Lim Tze Siang, director of Viu Original Development. — Picture by Firdaus Latiff

He cited some of Viu Malaysia’s most successful titles over the past year includes Saat Aku Tahu, Seadanya Kita, and Lambaian Huda, as examples of this approach.

He explained that while Saat Aku Tahu appeared to be a revenge thriller, it was ultimately about an age-gap romance, while Lambaian Huda, despite its seemingly sensational premise, explored themes of faith and self-discovery.

Lim added that the strategy has proven effective, pointing to industry data showing Viu as the second-largest paid streaming platform in South-east Asia.

“By identifying the space we want to operate in and owning local stories, the data shows that the strategy is working.”

“We give viewers something familiar to make them comfortable, but once they are invested, the story subverts their expectations,” Lim said.

Viu Originals has received industry recognition in the past as well, with The Secret (2025) taking the National Winner for Best Drama Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025.

Meanwhile, From Saga With Love, W: Two Worlds and Nafsu (2024) secured a combined four National Winner titles at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024.

Viu Malaysia is starting the year strong with the 2026 release of Kelas Belakang and Sesaat Lebih, with the latter set to premiere tomorrow.

More Viu original series are slated for release later this year.