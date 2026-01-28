HONG KONG, Jan 28 — Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh has revealed she has no plans to marry or have children.

According to The Standard, in a rare interview with close friend Toby Leung, Sheh disclosed that she has already prepared her will, with most of her estimated HK$200 million fortune to be left to her mother and two brothers.

Sheh explained that she did not have enough “physical energy” and believed it was “extremely difficult to balance a demanding career” with family responsibilities.

Sheh added that she admired Toby’s happy family life, particularly the warm moments when her children ran to hug her, but felt she lacked the ability to manage both work and parenthood and therefore preferred to concentrate fully on one thing.

Sheh reflected that two decades ago she might have opted for marriage and children, but observing friends worn out by family responsibilities shifted her outlook. She now places greater value on her independence, devotes more time to her mother, and chooses not to actively seek romance.

The actress also pointed to recent personal losses, including the death of her godfather Hui Shiu-hung, as reminders of life’s fragility, which prompted her to plan ahead with the will.