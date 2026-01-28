KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin said today the first Malaysian-built littoral combat ship will only be commissioned by December this year, a four-month delay from the August target.

But after seven years of delay, the first Maharaja Lela-class LCS will be ready for sea trials as scheduled this April, Khaled told Parliament during Question Time.

“We have been informed by Lumut Naval Shipyard (Lunas) that the vessel was successfully launched and is now in the phase of assembly and main systems integration,” he said.

“The first sea-going trial will take place on January 28 for the purpose of testing the engine, power, air conditioning and propulsion systems. This is the preliminary preparation to ensure it is ready for the full sea trial… to be scheduled for early April 2026,” the minister added.

