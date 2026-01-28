PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) continues to enhance preparedness through health screenings at international entry points, particularly involving travellers from countries considered at risk following the Nipah disease outbreak in West Bengal, India.

The MOH said in a statement today that it would enhance continuous surveillance, including thorough monitoring in the field and strengthening the national laboratory’s capacity to ensure early detection.

The ministry said the preparedness of health facilities had also been enhanced through the implementation of prevention and control measures, including infection prevention and control practices

Cross-sector and inter-agency cooperation has also been reinforced to safeguard public health and prevent any re-emergence of Nipah disease, said the MOH.

“Although Malaysia has not reported any cases of Nipah disease since 1999, the MOH remains vigilant against the risk of cross-border transmission following sporadic infections reported in several other countries,” the statement said.

The MOH said that continuous monitoring of Nipah disease had been strengthened through collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia under the One Health approach.

“To date, no Nipah virus has been detected in domestic or wild animals,” the ministry said.

The MOH advised the public, particularly travellers to high-risk areas, to maintain good personal hygiene and avoid contact with sick animals or consuming contaminated products to prevent Nipah virus infection.

“Travellers from high-risk areas are advised to monitor their health status and seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility if they feel unwell,” the statement said.

According to the MOH, Nipah disease is classified as a notifiable disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Nipah disease is a zoonotic infectious disease resulting from infection with the Nipah virus (NiV), with flying foxes/fruit bats as its natural reservoir.

The MOH said that human infection can occur through contact with body fluids of infected animals, including saliva, blood, and secretions, by consuming contaminated food, or through exposure to bodily fluids of infected individuals.

Symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, cough, difficulty breathing, seizures, confusion, and disorientation typically appear after an incubation period of five to 14 days.

The disease can lead to complications such as encephalitis and respiratory problems, with a mortality rate of between 40 and 75 per cent, the statement said. — Bernama