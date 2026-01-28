KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Malaysian R&B star Yuna is set to mesmerise fans, also known as Yunationals, at her upcoming solo concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur next weekend.

The concert, scheduled to take place on February 7, is named after her upcoming mini album The Valour Hour, with fans set to hear several new songs debut live.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Yuna said the mini album will feature five tracks in total, with three produced by Grammy-winning composer Olmo Zucca.

Zucca previously worked with South African singer Tyla on her hit song “Water”, which won Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The three tracks produced by Zucca for Yuna’s upcoming mini album are Ready to Move, Sky’s the Limit, and Believer.

Believer, which is the second single from The Valour Hour, is set to be released on all streaming platforms on January 30.

Yuna, who is now based back in Malaysia, said all three tracks with Zucca were completed remotely.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter praised Zucca’s professionalism despite the challenges of working across different time zones.

“I would usually start working at around 11am Malaysian time, which is around 7pm in Los Angeles (LA).

“Although it is challenging, it is still a wonderful experience,” Yuna said.

The “Crush” singer, who has known Zucca for several years, said this is not the first time they have worked together.

She said they previously collaborated on her 2024 EP Wasting Away.

“I am lucky to have worked with him when he was still new in music and from there we became friends and would often exchange creative ideas together.

“We have collaborated together in three songs when I was still staying in LA, including some songs from my previous mini album Wasting Away,” Yuna said.

Sharing more about her upcoming EP, Yuna said The Valour Hour marks a return to her R&B roots.

She added that her upcoming solo concert will feature a more “moody” yet inspiring theme.

The concert will see her performing tracks from the new EP alongside several fan favourites.

A brief check on the ticketing website showed that most ticket categories have already sold out.

Only the standing zone tickets remain available.

The standing zone, also known as the “Ready to Move” tickets, are priced at RM178.