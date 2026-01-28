KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Police busted a drug processing syndicate following a raid at a luxury condominium unit in Desa ParkCity, here, last January 22.

Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said a Chinese couple, aged 46 and 39, who were in the living room, were arrested in the 9 pm raid, after police found a clear plastic packet containing ketamine weighing 34.90 grammes, on a table there.

“Further checks in a second room led to the discovery of a drug processing laboratory as well as materials suspected for processing, packaging and storing various types of drugs,” he said in a press conference at the SentulPolice Headquarters today.

Ahmad Sukarno said among the drugs seized in the room were ketamine weighing 1,878.90 grammes, methamphetamine (380 grammes), cocaine (62 grammes) and MDMA powder (7,151 grammes).

“The team also found 10 plastic bottles containing a liquid suspected of being MDMA weighing 37,445 grammes, in a wardrobe, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM164,496,” he said.

Ahmad Sukarno said initial investigations found that the syndicate was believed to have been active for the past three months and had rented the luxury apartment unit for drug processing purposes.

“The male suspect has been in Malaysia since November last year, while his wife has just arrived about a week ago.

“A urine test found that the female suspect tested positive for drugs while her husband tested negative,” he said, adding that both had valid passports and visit visas.

The two suspects, who have no criminal records and are unemployed, are now on remand until January 29 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama