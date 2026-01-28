KOTA TINGGI, Jan 28 — The Johor Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is closely monitoring smoke from a peatland fire at Jalan Sungai Kapal, Taman Bayu Damai, to ensure it does not affect the airspace of neighbouring Singapore.

Its deputy director, Assistant Fire Commissioner Muhammad Al Mustakim Abdul Hady, said smoke from three Pengerang fire sites is under control and has not reached Singapore’s airspace.

“From yesterday’s State Disaster Management Committee meeting, we were told that smoke hasn’t reached Singapore’s airspace…we’ll keep monitoring its movement,” he said at the Fire Control Centre overseeing the peatland fire operation today.

He said aerial operations, including MI-17 helicopters for water bombing, help put out the fire, reduce smoke and limit its spread beyond the area.

So far, three fire sites have been identified in Pengerang, with two extinguished.

He said firefighting operations are integrated, using fire breaks and flooding to contain the blaze while monitoring smoke.

BPM’s Air Unit carry out 21 water drops totalling 33,000 litres to fight a nearly 100-hectare peatland fire in Taman Bayu Damai, Pengerang.Johor on January 28, 2026. — Bernama pic

Yesterday, Singaporean media reported that the National Environment Agency is closely monitoring haze after the smell of smoke was detected in several areas.

A total of 153 residents from 50 families in Taman Bayu Damai have been moved to two temporary evacuation centres after last Friday’s fire.

As of noon, the fire department has doused 54.8 per cent of the affected areas, with aerial assets expected to further aid containment, particularly in central zones. — Bernama