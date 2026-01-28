PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today issued an ultimatum to the heads of departments and enforcement agencies tasked with combating financial crime: take decisive action or step aside.

In blunt remarks, Anwar said he has lost patience after three years of witnessing persistent weaknesses and a culture of tolerance towards illicit activities like smuggling, which he said sometimes occurred with the “consent of enforcement agencies.”

Speaking to agency heads at the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister gave them one week to communicate if they were unable to carry out their duties.

“If you have been entrusted with responsibility and feel that you are unable to carry it out due to overwhelming challenges and severe tests, I strongly suggest that this be communicated within the coming week by the heads concerned directly to me, or to the minister, or to the attorney general.

“Inform us that you are not yet prepared to take bold action, and therefore make way for others,” he said in his speech.

Anwar said this warning was necessary as he believed there were still significant weaknesses and gaps in the enforcement system that must be addressed immediately.

“I choose to state this because I have reached a point of losing patience,” he reiterated.

Anwar said the government’s push to strengthen enforcement was driven by the need to protect the country’s standing and meet public expectations for reform and justice.

“We want to save this country, and this country has a very good reputation. The people, in general, are expecting and yearning for reform and justice,” he said.

The prime minister urged those present to use the coming week to reflect seriously on their roles and responsibilities.

Anwar also said he would respect any decision by senior officials who felt they should move to positions with lesser responsibilities.

However, he stressed that those who chose to remain in their current roles must commit fully totheir roles.

“But if you choose to shoulder this responsibility, then within this one-week period, you must carry it out to the best of your ability,” he added.

Anwar also reminded senior officers that their ranks and honours carried moral obligation and should compel firm action across all areas of enforcement.

“Those who hold office, those with the gleaming stars on their shoulders, are not just anyone. You have worked for decades and received recognition over a long period from various departments,” he said.

“But those stars must drive us to do what is right and wise. We must not adopt a complacent attitude,” he added.

When asked by reporters after the event about the warning, Anwar briefly replied: “It’s a stern warning”.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar also added that “We mean business”.