SUBANG JAYA, Jan 28 — With a name like Fish in Bowl, you know this is definitely a fish-forward place but more in the processed form of fish balls, fish cake and fish paste.

This place follows the same standard operating procedure practised by other fishball places, crafting it daily to keep it fresh and sai to fish is their pick to ensure a bouncier bite.

The restaurant has comfortable surroundings with sunlight pouring in from the side windows. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Your Mixed Soup Noodle (RM11 for regular, RM12 for large) may look ordinary with a little bit of everything in a bowl but wait, what’s those golden bits hanging out with the fish balls, chunky pieces of fish cake and golden Saito Bean Curd?

Sai To Bean Curd impressed so much with its crunchy skin stuffed with fish paste that seconds were warranted. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Turns out it’s their secret weapon aptly called Crispy Crunchy that combines fish paste with a coating of flour, deep frying it to golden nuggets.

Its power slowly shrinks with being dunked in the broth but order a plate on the side for RM6 and all that crunchy sound will echo in your ears.

I prefer the Fried Ball (RM6.20), a bigger version with more bite, reminding me of those served in Kampar’s fish ball noodles.

Fried Ball with its savoury fish paste and crunchy exterior reminds one of the ‘char yuen’ usually served in Kampar fish ball noodles. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This place is a whiz with deep frying and the Saito Bean Curd (RM6) deserves seconds, as who can resist crunchy beancurd skin stuffed with fish paste.

The Mixed Bowl (RM12) showcases their products like Stuffed Tofu and the unique Fly Ball, a combination of squid and fish that gives a gummier bite.

It doesn’t stop there as they also offer rice bowls with the most popular being Asam Prawn Rice (RM16).

Asam Prawn Rice has the tangy flavours to make it a rice killer dish. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The dish isn’t a winner in looks but that tangy sauce is an appetite booster that will see you scraping every bit of the sauce with the medium sized prawns to enjoy.

Even their Dry Curry Chicken is a hefty portion with smooth chicken that slides off the bone with a creamy mild curry and a generous helping of potatoes.

Dry Chicken Curry is generous with smooth chicken, chunky potatoes paired with a mild, creamy curry. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Enjoy it on its own for RM9.50 or as a set with rice, fried egg and soup for RM14.40.

Remember to order their Beancurd Barley (RM3.50) drink with its thick soy bean with barley, a double dose to chase away the heat.

Regalia Business Centre is a popular lunch spot for many who flock to the eateries here including Fish in Bowl. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Restoran Fish in Bowl

19, Jalan USJ1/1B,

Regalia Business Centre, Subang Jaya.

Open: 8am to 3.30pm. Closed alternate Wednesday.

Tel: 019-4761246

Facebook: @Fish-In-A-Bowl-Restaurant

Instagram: @fishinbowl.restaurant

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

