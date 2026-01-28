PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced that Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will enhance its Electric Train Service (ETS) operations to run 24 hours a day during peak festive periods like Chinese New Year and Hari Raya.

Speaking at a press conference, Loke said he has instructed KTMB to fully optimise its entire train fleet during these times, moving away from its previous “cautious approach” of keeping spare sets on standby.

He explained that by deploying all available assets and adding non-scheduled services, including midnight trips, KTMB can increase both capacity and frequency to meet high passenger demand.

“ETS services are in high demand, as many passengers prefer taking the train over driving long distances,” Loke said.

“By doing so, our assets are better optimised and more people can benefit, as more passengers will be able to purchase tickets.”

ECRL to follow original schedule

On a separate matter, Loke dismissed suggestions that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) could begin operations as early as November this year, saying the ministry is sticking to the original schedule of January 2027.

Responding to comments made by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Loke stressed that a rail system is more than just tracks and that crucial system integration, inspections, and testing have not yet begun.

“Therefore, from the transport ministry’s perspective, we are maintaining our original schedule, which is January next year. We have extensive experience with rail projects,” he added.

He clarified that he was not blaming the Pahang MB, whom he said may have received a different briefing.

He cited past projects like the Aerotrain and LRT3 as examples where software and system integration, rather than hardware, proved to be the most challenging aspects.