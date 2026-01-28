KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — American singer Audrey Nuna, best known as the singing voice of a lead character in Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, will perform at the opening ceremony of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

The performance was announced by the artist in a post on her official Instagram account, where she confirmed her involvement in the tournament’s opening ceremony.

Nuna provided the singing voice for Mira, one of the central characters in KPop Demon Hunters, which became Netflix’s most-watched film and featured a globally successful soundtrack.

“Get your tix. Prepare to sweat,” she wrote, adding that fans attending the event can expect a surprise during the show.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will be hosted in Australia, with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place in Perth on March 1.