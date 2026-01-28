MELAKA, Jan 28 — A senior officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) was remanded for six days from today to facilitate investigations into a corruption case involving about RM150,000.

The order to remand the man, who is in his 40s, was issued by Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani.

According to a source, the suspect was arrested at about 12.15 pm yesterday at the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, who was serving as a camp’s commanding officer at the time of the alleged offence, is believed to have solicited and received bribes amounting to about RM150,000 in 2024 in relation to raw material supply work,” the source said.

The source added that the suspect is believed to have received the bribe money in cash from five companies that were awarded the supply contracts for the maintenance of a store at the camp.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Datuk Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama