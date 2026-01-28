KUALA LUMPUR — Three fugitives, believed to be key members of the violent "Captain Praba" gang, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this morning under tight police security after being extradited from India.

The trio, who are on Interpol’s Red Notice list, were detained by Indian authorities at Mumbai's airport last Sunday after they allegedly became aggressive and violent upon arrival, The Star reported.

Their dramatic capture occurred after they were deported from the United Kingdom.

British immigration officers at Manchester Airport had identified them as high-profile criminals and denied them entry, forcing their return to their last port of departure, Mumbai.

Sources said the suspects' aggression stemmed from desperation upon realising they were cornered and would be handed over to Malaysian authorities.

The men, believed to be in their 30s, are main targets of “Ops Jack Sparrow,” a large-scale operation by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) aimed at dismantling the organised crime group.

The gang, allegedly led by a suspect known as “Captain Praba,” is believed to be involved in a string of violent crimes including murder, armed assault, gang robbery, and arson.

Last September, police arrested 17 other members of the group in a multi-state operation.

Upon their arrival at KLIA around 7am today, the suspects were taken directly to the Sepang district police headquarters and are expected to be brought to the Sepang Magistrate’s Court for a remand application.

They are being held under the highest level of security due to the risks and threats associated with their arrest.